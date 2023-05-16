Left Menu

'The way investigation is going, we know': Sibal on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

Police have also recorded the statement of the WFIs assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.Last month, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh.The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 10:36 IST
Kapil Sibal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday expressed doubts about the fairness of the investigation being carried out into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sibal, a senior advocate, represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, ''Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!'' The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

The Delhi Police has also recorded the statement of Singh. Police have also recorded the statement of the WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Last month, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second one has been registered over complaints by adults pertaining to outraging modesty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

