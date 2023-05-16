Controversial Assam policewoman killed in car collision

A woman sub-inspector of Assam Police, who was embroiled in several controversies, was killed when her car collided head-on with a container truck in Nagaon district on early Tuesday, officials said.

Junmoni Rabha, popularly known as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabang cop' after Hindi police movies, was alone in her private car and not in uniform.

The accident occurred at Sarubhugia village under Jakhalabandha police station of Kaliabor Sub-Division.

''After getting intimation at around 2:30 am, a police patrol party reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her dead,'' Jakhalabandha Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pawan Kalita said.

The container truck which was coming from Uttar Pradesh was seized by the police, but the driver fled from the spot after the accident, he added.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Leena Doley reached the spot in the morning to take stock of the situation.

The police, however, have no clue why the SI was going alone in civil clothes without any security in her private car towards Upper Assam. Her family members also expressed unawareness about her movement.

Rabha, who was the in-charge of the Morikolong Police Outpost, has been known for being strict against criminals as well as alleged financial irregularities.

In June last year, she was arrested for alleged corruption in league with her former beau and was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Majuli district, leading to suspension from the service. The suspension was lifted later and she rejoined service.

She was entangled in another controversy in January 2022 when her telephonic conversation with BJP MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan from Bihpuria constituency was leaked.

They were engaged in an altercation after Rabha had arrested some boatmen for operating country boats with machines fitted “illegally” and over alleged harassment of the people of Bhuyan's constituency by her.

As the leaked audio tape had led to a furore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that an elected representative must be given due respect.

