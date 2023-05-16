Left Menu

Yellen warns US default could trigger recession, 'break' financial markets

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 18:36 IST
Yellen warns US default could trigger recession, 'break' financial markets

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warned that a U.S. default on government debt would leave millions of Americans without income payments, potentially triggering a recession that destroys many American jobs and businesses. Yellen told a gathering of community bankers that the unprecedented economic and financial crisis would be exacerbated by possible disruptions to the federal government's operations, including air traffic control, law enforcement, border security and national defense, and telecommunications systems.

She said the accompanying financial crisis could multiply the severity of the downturn, adding, "It is very conceivable that we'd see a number of financial markets break - with worldwide panic triggering margin calls, runs and fire sales."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023