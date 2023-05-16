One girl killed, 5 injured when policeman opens fire at students in northwest Pakistan

A nine-year-old girl student was killed and five others injured on Tuesday when a policeman opened fire at the gate of a private school in restive northwest Pakistan, police said.

The police constable on duty fired at children in school parking near the main gate of Swat Public School Sangota (a missionary public school), killing the girl and injuring five others, they said.

The school is located inside the police station in Mangalor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured were rushed to nearby Saidu Sharif Hospital.

According to doctors, the injured students were out of danger.

The attacker has been arrested and his weapon was seized. He admitted that he opened the firing by mistake on a police van.

The police sources said the accused constable was mentally disturbed.

Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur has taken notice of the incident and issued strict instructions.

Regional Police Officer Malakand Division Nasir Mehmud Satti, District Police Officer Swat Shafiullah Khan Gandapur and Deputy Commissioner Swat Irfanullah Wazir visited the Hospital and inquired after the health of injured school children.

The investigation team is probing the accused constable, a Swat police spokesman said, adding that all norms of justice will be fulfilled.

