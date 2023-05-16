MP: Man held for killing his son on 'instigation' of third wife in Indore

A 26-year-old man on the run for allegedly strangling his seven-year-old son to death was arrested with his third wife on Tuesday, Indore police said. Prima facie, the man was instigated to commit the crime by his third wife as she didn't want to live with the boy, who was the son of the man's first wife. The accused killed his son on Sunday night, video recorded the crime, and sent the clip to his third wife, police said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria, told reporters that Shashipal Munde (26), a driver, and his 23-year-old wife Mamta alias Payal were arrested. ''Munde's third wife was very upset with the boy from the beginning. They often quarrel on the issue," he said.

Payal had given birth to a boy at her maternal home around three months ago. She had purportedly told her husband that she would return to his house only if he took his son away or kill him, Bhadoria said.

Police have recovered the video clip of the crime from Shashipal Munde's mobile phone.

After killing his son, he sent the video to his wife through WhatsApp, but she could not see it as she had blocked his mobile number.

''I had also sent this video and a message to Payal that now my son will never trouble her as I have killed him," Munde told media persons. His wife claimed that she was innocent. ''I never told my husband to kill his seven-year-old son," she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)