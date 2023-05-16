Left Menu

Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai

In view of the ongoing G20 meeting in the city, the Mumbai police has prohibited the flying of drones or balloons. The flying of para-gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft is prohibited, said the order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:02 IST
Police prohibit flying of drones as G20 meeting gets underway in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the ongoing G20 meeting in the city, the Mumbai police has prohibited the flying of drones or balloons. The flying of ''para-gliders, all types of balloons, kites and remote control microlight aircraft'' is prohibited, said the order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) on Monday. It will be in force between May 16 to 25. The third meeting of the energy transition working group of G20 began here on Monday. It is apprehended that drones and similar aircraft could be used by terrorists or anti-social elements to launch an attack as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the G20 meeting, the official release said. ''Considering safety and security of the people who are attending the meeting, Mumbai Police has prohibited the flying of drones in the jurisdictions of Sahar, Vakola, BKC, Bandra, Colaba and Azad Maidan police stations,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

Toddlers hospitalised after eating cannabis cookies

 Israel
2
Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

Juno preps for close flyby of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io

 Global
3
Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

Teleport partners with Pradhaan Air to penetrate Indian market

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023