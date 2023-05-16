Left Menu

Rajasthan: Eight-year-old killed for resisting rape attempt

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 20:08 IST
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death by a boy for resisting his rape attempt in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the girl was found in an cattle shed on Monday, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused allegedly tried to rape his daughter and strangled her to death when she resisted, police said.

A case of murder, kidnapping and attempt to rape has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

The accused (17) is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, police said.

The body was handed over to the victim's relatives after postmortem on Tuesday, they said.

