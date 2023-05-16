Left Menu

Fed investigating bonus payouts on day Silicon Valley Bank failed: Barr

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 22:31 IST
The payout of executive bonuses at Silicon Valley Bank on the day the firm was closed by regulators is under investigation by the Federal Reserve, an official said Tuesday.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said paying the bonuses was "outrageous" given the imminent failure, and said the agency is prepared to take "full action" depending on the results of the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

