Hungary blocks next tranche of military support for Ukraine under EU's peace facility

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 23:48 IST
Hungary did not approve the disbursement of the next tranche of military support for Ukraine provided under the EU's European Peace Facility (EPF), the Hungarian government spokesman's office said in an emailed reply to Reuters on Tuesday.

"Hungary does not agree with the fact that the European Union, along with other existing tools, uses the European Peace Facility solely with regard to Ukraine as this does not allow sufficient funds to be channelled to promote the EU's interests in other areas," the government spokesman's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

