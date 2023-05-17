LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Ecuador assembly begins impeachment hearing against President Lasso

The latest in Latin American politics on Tuesday:

Ecuador assembly begins impeachment hearing against President Lasso QUITO - Ecuador's National Assembly on Tuesday began an impeachment hearing against President Guillermo Lasso, who could be removed from his post, though the process increases the likelihood he will dissolve the legislature to avoid a final vote.

Ninety-two votes from the 137-member assembly are needed to remove Lasso, who opposition politicians say disregarded warnings of embezzlement related to a contract at state-owned oil transportation company Flopec. Lasso denies the accusation, saying his administration made changes to the contract - which was signed years before he took office - to benefit the state, on advice from Ecuador's comptroller.

Cuba announces new migration policies as exodus continues HAVANA - Cuba announced measures that ease restrictions on its citizens living abroad as the communist-run nation continues to grapple with an unprecedented exodus of migrants to the United States.

More than 300,000 Cubans arrived at the U.S. border last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data, a record-breaking exodus amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Brazil's Lula meets with Paraguay President-elect Pena in Brasilia

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva received Paraguayan President-elect Santiago Pena in Brasilia for a meeting. Brazil's government said Lula reaffirmed to Pena his willingness to continue developing the partnership between their countries, eyeing a deeper bilateral relationship and stronger integration between the South American nations.

"They talked about some of the main points on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation within the binational Itaipu hydroelectric plant, Mercosur, collaboration in infrastructure projects and the fight against international crimes," Brazil's foreign ministry said. UN chief amplifies warnings on worsening Haiti conflict

United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres renewed calls for an international force to help Haitian police fight heavily armed gangs who have taken control of large swathes of the country. "It has been difficult to mobilize the will of those that would have the best capacity to lead this operation," Guterres said during a visit to Jamaica on Monday, more than half a year after Haiti's government requested such a force.

Countries have however been wary of supporting the unelected government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has said security must first be established to ensure fair and free elections. Guterres warned that the deteriorating situation in Haiti reflects a threat to the region and beyond saying "effective solidarity with Haiti is not only a matter of generosity, it is essentially a matter of enlightened self-interest."

A grassroots vigilante justice movement known as "Bwa Kale" has meanwhile gained force, challenging gangs and carrying out summary executions - sparking both optimism and fears of renewed violence. (Compiled by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Lisa Shumaker)

