Left Menu

China asks foreign missions displaying Ukraine flags to remove 'propaganda'

China has notified several foreign missions in Beijing not to display "politicised propaganda" on their buildings, diplomats told Reuters, adding the request appeared aimed at Ukrainian flags they have displayed since Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2023 11:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 11:22 IST
China asks foreign missions displaying Ukraine flags to remove 'propaganda'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has notified several foreign missions in Beijing not to display "politicised propaganda" on their buildings, diplomats told Reuters, adding the request appeared aimed at Ukrainian flags they have displayed since Russia's invasion. Several foreign missions in China raised the Ukrainian flag, or displayed its image in posters and lights, following the February 2022 invasion that sparked international condemnation of Russia, a close ally of China.

"We and others got a letter calling on embassies and representative offices to refrain from using the outer walls of their buildings for 'politicised propaganda'," one diplomat, whose embassy is displaying a Ukraine flag image, told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The diplomat said the mission did not intend to comply with the notification.

Three other Beijing-based diplomats confirmed that there had been a notification, adding that while it did not directly mention the Ukraine flag it was clearly aimed at that. Reuters has not seen the notice. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Weeks after Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, a poster of a Ukrainian flag on the exterior wall of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing was defaced with anti-NATO graffiti, according to a Reuters witness. The missions of the European Union, Britain, Germany and Poland in Beijing have also displayed images of Ukrainian flags.

They did not immediately respond to requests for comment. China has called for a peace in Ukraine but has refrained from condemning its ally Russia, leading to criticism from Western countries.

Some embassies in Beijing are also displaying rainbow flags in support of the LGBT community, to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on Wednesday, and LGBT Pride Month in June. It was not immediately clear if China, which has faced criticism from rights groups for stifling LGBT activism in recent years, objected to such displays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023