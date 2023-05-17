Left Menu

SIU carries out raids at 3 locations in Pulwama district

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:23 IST
SIU carries out raids at 3 locations in Pulwama district
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir State Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Wednesday raided three locations in Tral area of Pulwama district in connection with a militancy funding case, officials here said. The FIR in the case was lodged at a local police station earlier this year, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

