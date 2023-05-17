SIU carries out raids at 3 locations in Pulwama district
Updated: 17-05-2023 13:23 IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Wednesday raided three locations in Tral area of Pulwama district in connection with a militancy funding case, officials here said. The FIR in the case was lodged at a local police station earlier this year, they said.
