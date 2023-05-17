Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 25.2 lakh seized, 2 arrested

Mizoram Police seized fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 25.2 lakh from the possession of two persons in Kolasib district, an officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs a police team arrested the two persons at Vairengte in the district near the Assam border on Tuesday.

The seized fake currency notes were in the denominations of Rs 2,000 (1,007 notes) and Rs 500 (1,012 notes), he said.

Further investigation is on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)