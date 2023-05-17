Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:45 IST
- Country:
- Finland
Bank accounts of Finland's embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland's Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning but declined to comment further. Russia's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement