Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 13:45 IST
Finnish embassy bank accounts frozen in Russia, foreign ministry says
  • Country:
  • Finland

Bank accounts of Finland's embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland's Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning but declined to comment further. Russia's central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

