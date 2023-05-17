Left Menu

Russia confirms Black Sea grain deal renewed for two months

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:23 IST
Russia confirms Black Sea grain deal renewed for two months

Russia confirmed reports on Wednesday that the Black Sea grain deal to allow Ukraine to export its grain safely across the Black Sea had been extended for two months.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deal had been extended to help countries in need, but added that Russia's overall assessment of the situation regarding the deal "has not changed". (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023