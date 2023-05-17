Russia confirms Black Sea grain deal renewed for two months

Russia confirmed reports on Wednesday that the Black Sea grain deal to allow Ukraine to export its grain safely across the Black Sea had been extended for two months.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the deal had been extended to help countries in need, but added that Russia's overall assessment of the situation regarding the deal "has not changed". (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)