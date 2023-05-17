Ukraine tells China envoy it would not accept proposals ceding territory to Russia

Ukraine's foreign minister told a top Chinese envoy at talks in Kyiv on Wednesday that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war with Russia that involved it losing territory or freezing the conflict, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, visited Ukraine on May 16-17 and met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)