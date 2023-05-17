Left Menu

Kerala police launches probe into Ponnambalamedu trespassing incident

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 17-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 20:58 IST
Kerala police launches probe into Ponnambalamedu trespassing incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala police on Wednesday launched an investigation into the incident of a man allegedly trespassing into Ponnambalamedu here, a hilltop area ritually connected with the famed Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple.

Police said they launched the investigation after registering a case on the basis of a complaint received from the commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the hilltop shrine.

The TDB official lodged the complaint with Moozhiyar police in the district on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the state forest department and the police probing the case have arrested the forest officials who allegedly facilitated the entry of the group of people into the protected forest area and allowed them to perform pujas.

In a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, a man who was part of the group that allegedly trespassed into Ponnambalamedu here could be seen sitting on a platform atop the Ponnambalamedu Hills, located about four kilometres from the Sabarimala temple, chanting mantras while performing some rituals.

According to Lord Ayyappa devotees, Ponnambalamedu is a revered place as the auspicious 'Makaravilakku' is lit there annually marking the culmination of the pilgrimage season at the hill shrine.

A high-security zone, the place, located in a deep forest, comes under the direct control of the Forest department.

Besides the accused, four others also appeared in the brief video that showed the visuals of Sabarimala temple from there as well.

K Ananthagopan, president of Travancore Devaswom Board, had condemned the act saying it was an emotional issue for Ayyappa devotees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023