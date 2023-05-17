Left Menu

Delay in decision on disqualification of MLAs may put question mark on Speaker's position: NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:00 IST
The NCP on Wednesday said that a delay in taking a decision on the disqualification notices against the 16 MLAs of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena may raise questions about the ''constitutional position'' of an Assembly Speaker.

The Supreme Court has directed Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to take decisions in accordance with his authority as ''constitutional head of the state legislature,'' NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said on Twitter.

The apex court has already termed the appointment of Shinde loyalist MLA Bharat Gogawale as Shiv Sena whip as illegal, he said.

This makes it easier for the Speaker to take a quick decision on the issue of disqualification ''because all directives given by an illegal whip stand invalid,'' said Crasto.

''Narwekar must take a non-partisan and quick decision to solve the issue of disqualification of the 16 MLAs...a delay in taking this decision might raise questions on the constitutional position of a Speaker,'' the NCP spokesperson said. In its ruling on the issues arising from the split in the Shiv Sena in June 2022, the Supreme Court asked the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to decide on the disqualification notices issued against the 16 rebel Sena MLAs including Shinde.

