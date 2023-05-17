Left Menu

Youth shoots self from father's gun

The incident took place at Mangraura Bazar in the Kandhai area, where Sachin 20 shot himself in the afternoon, Kandhai Station House Officer SHO Hitendra Thakur said.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:59 IST
  • India

A youth allegedly shot himself dead from his father's gun here in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Mangraura Bazar in the Kandhai area, where Sachin (20) shot himself in the afternoon, Kandhai Station House Officer (SHO) Hitendra Thakur said. His family members rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. According to his family, Sachin was mentally ill, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, they said, adding that a probe into the matter is on.

