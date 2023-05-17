Left Menu

MP: Three members of family drown during picnic in Anuppur district

PTI | Anuppur | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:01 IST
Three members of a family including two girls drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Sitamadhi near Kotma town. The deceased were identified as Shailendra Singh (26), Avni Singh (11) and Khushi Singh (12), said Bhalumada police station in-charge Ajit Pawar.

Further probe was on, he said.

