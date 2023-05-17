Left Menu

Odisha’s Ganjam gets National Water Award

PTI | Berhampur(Odisha) | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:13 IST
Odisha’s Ganjam gets National Water Award
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s native district of Ganjam has been selected as the best district for the fourth National Water Award-2022 by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its work on conservation of water bodies, officials said Tuesday.

Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said the award ceremony date was not fixed and will be intimated in due course.

The Collector said a ''team of scientists of the Central government visited different water bodies in the district in February to take stock of the situation before declaring the award''. The team had visited different rural tanks, minor irrigation projects and other water bodies as also studied the functioning of the ‘Pani Panchayat.’ To ensure efficient management of water resources, the district administration has given ''utmost emphasis on conservation, ground water recharge, efficient treatment and re-use of waste water, massive plantation and capacity building in water management'', said Parida.

The administration has taken up several initiatives in convergence with different departments, he added Some of the innovative initiatives taken up by the administration included augmenting irrigation potential by renovating Jayamangal inundation channel, renovation of left flood bank of river Rushikulya, construction of check dams. During the year, the district administration has constructed 1200-km of secondary drains, 188-km of link drains and 268 check dams, sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023