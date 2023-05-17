Left Menu

Soccer-Benfica, Porto, Sporting offices searched in corruption probe

Portuguese prosecutors and tax authorities investigating 58 million euros in illegal payments relating to soccer transfer deals carried out 60 searches mainly in Lisbon and Porto on Wednesday, including at the offices of leading soccer clubs Benfica, Porto and Sporting.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:50 IST
Soccer-Benfica, Porto, Sporting offices searched in corruption probe

Portuguese prosecutors and tax authorities investigating 58 million euros in illegal payments relating to soccer transfer deals carried out 60 searches mainly in Lisbon and Porto on Wednesday, including at the offices of leading soccer clubs Benfica, Porto and Sporting. The Public Prosecutor's Office of the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action (DCIAP) said the searches had been carried out on business premises, including the offices of lawyers and accountants, as well as residences.

"The inquiries investigate alleged crimes of tax fraud, fraud against social security and money laundering connected with the signing or renewal of sports labor contracts, payment of commissions, and financial circuits involving intermediaries in these businesses, as well as the use of image rights," the prosecutors office said in a statement, adding that the investigations related to events between 2014 and 2022 and have "strong international impact". "There are indications of profit-generating crime in acquiring assets, against the tax authority and social security that are valued at more than 58 million euros," it said.

The clubs have confirmed their offices were searched and said they were collaborating with the authorities. The raids were part of a large investigation called "Offside" which started in 2015 after alerts from the Portuguese banking system about suspicious transactions of millions of euros.

More than 100 searches have been carried out in offices, residences and soccer clubs in recent years. Luis Filipe Vieira resigned as president of Lisbon club Benfica in 2021 after being detained as part of an investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023