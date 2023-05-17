Left Menu

J-K Police advisory against suspicious ISD mobile numbers spreading rumours ahead of G20 events

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 23:37 IST
J-K Police advisory against suspicious ISD mobile numbers spreading rumours ahead of G20 events
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday in an advisory cautioned people against some international mobile phone numbers, which, it said, are being used to spread rumours about upcoming G20 events and anti-national messages.

In a statement, the police said the public is advised to ''remain cautious against some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to +44 7520 693559, +44 7418343648 and +44 7520 693134 or any ISD number which are spreading rumours relating to the upcoming G20 events''.

''These numbers are spreading anti-national messages and propaganda and public should remain fully alert towards these attempts and not respond to any of such suspicious calls,'' it read.

Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter, the cyber police station or any nearby police station and police post can be contacted, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

She killed the man raping her. Now Mexican woman faces 6 years in prison

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023