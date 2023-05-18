Left Menu

Fight among 3 friends at tea centre in Palghar; 1 killed, 2 injured

The two injured persons were hospitalised, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 18-05-2023 10:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 10:03 IST
Fight among 3 friends at tea centre in Palghar; 1 killed, 2 injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three friends allegedly had a fight over a dispute following which one of them was killed and two others injured at a tea centre in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at around 3 pm on Wednesday during which there was an explosion and subsequent fire at the tea centre located in Nallasopara area, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Jadhav told reporters.

He said the police were yet to establish what exactly happened at the tea centre as its shutters were down at the time of the incident.

The victim has been identified as Rounak Tiwari (27), the police said.

There was an explosion and fire inside the tea centre following which fire personnel from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, the official said.

They found a body lying inside, he said.

Blood stains were also found in the premises and there was evidence of a fight in which iron pipes might have been used, the official said.

A gas pipe was also found broken, he said.

The official said they suspect there was some dispute among the three persons leading to the incident.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. The two injured persons were hospitalised, he said. A probe was on into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023