Newborn found abandoned in Kerala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 18-05-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 10:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A newborn child was found abandoned in an uninhabited property in Thiruvalla in this district on Thursday morning, police said.

After hearing its cries, locals conducted a search in the unoccupied property owned by Georgekutty and came across the hapless child there in the morning.

After being informed by people, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the one-day-old child to a nearby hospital, where his condition is said to be stable now.

''The baby is hospitalised and there is no issue with his health as of now,'' a police officer told PTI.

A probe is underway to ascertain who dumped the baby in the isolated area and efforts are on to trace its parents, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

