Russia's Lavrov says Moscow, despite grain deal renewal, does not see progress

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow had agreed to renew the Black Sea grain deal for two months even though it did not see results when it came to implementing the parts of it which apply to Russia.

Speaking at a press conference with his Ugandan counterpart, Lavrov said the deal was aimed at bolstering the food security of the world's poorest people.

Lavrov denied that Russia's renewal of the part Turkish-brokered deal was related to presidential elections in Turkey.

