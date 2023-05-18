Left Menu

Maha: Jayakwadi reservoir losing more water to evaporation than consumption

The reservoir of the Jayakwadi dam located in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district is losing more water due to evaporation than on account of use for drinking and industrial purposes, an official said on Thursday.It supplies 0.29 Million Cubic Meters MCM of water for drinking and industrial purposes to the surrounding region every day.

18-05-2023
Maha: Jayakwadi reservoir losing more water to evaporation than consumption
The reservoir of the Jayakwadi dam located in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district is losing more water due to evaporation than on account of use for drinking and industrial purposes, an official said on Thursday.

It supplies 0.29 Million Cubic Meters (MCM) of water for drinking and industrial purposes to the surrounding region every day. But in summer, as much as 1.60 MCM of water is lost to evaporation per day, said dam engineer Vijay Kakade.

''This is a normal phenomenon in summer. But the loss due to evaporation is more than the water we provide for industrial and domestic uses every year,'' he told PTI.

Located 50 km south of Aurangabad city and having a capacity to store 2,147 MCM water, the dam irrigates many districts in Marathwada and supplies drinking water to the city of Aurangabad (now renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Jalna and towns like Paithan, Newasa in Ahmednagar district and Gevrai in Beed district.

It also supplies water to industrial areas of Waluj, Shendra, Chikalthana, DMIC project and MIDC areas of Jalna.

