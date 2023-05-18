Left Menu

Mexico police rescue most of 50 migrants kidnapped from bus

The migrants were kidnapped in Los Medina, a village near the city of Doctor Arroyo, authorities said. A statement by the central San Luis Potosi State Attorney General's Office said the bus had been found in Nuevo Leon on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:36 IST
Mexican police have rescued 34 migrants from a farm, part of a group of about 50 who were kidnapped from a bus in the northeastern state of Nuevo Leon bordering the United States, authorities said. The migrants were kidnapped in Los Medina, a village near the city of Doctor Arroyo, authorities said.

A statement by the central San Luis Potosi State Attorney General's Office said the bus had been found in Nuevo Leon on Wednesday. The two drivers were missing. The operation, which lasted more than six hours, led to the rescue of 10 men, 14 women and 10 children.

Mexico has seen rising involvement of organized crime in the trafficking of migrants en route to the United States, fueled by the recent withdrawal of a COVID-era border policy that allowed U.S. authorities to swiftly expel many migrants.

