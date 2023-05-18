Left Menu

CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

An in-house software has been developed for easy functioning of the training cell at the Supreme Court, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 18:47 IST
CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a training-cum-examination centre in the additional building complex of the Supreme Court. ''The training cell of the Supreme Court conducts awareness and training programmes for its staff in e-filing, e-office and other skills along with induction training for newly appointed personnel and orientation training for promoted officers on a regular basis,'' a statement said.

It said special training programmes are also conducted for staffers with regard to stress management, anxiety management and mental health at workplace. ''Team building, leadership, organisational behaviour in government, ethics and values in public governance are also among the focus areas for training,'' the statement said.

It said other training programmes are being planned including on mentioning or listing matters and cyber security.

''The training-cum-examination centre is well-equipped with modern facilities for effective training and examinations. An in-house software has been developed for easy functioning of the training cell at the Supreme Court,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
4
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023