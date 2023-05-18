Left Menu

Maha: Gang of mobile phone thieves busted, five held

A total of 62 mobile phones and 502 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Ganesh Gawade said in a press conference.An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered against the accused at the Mumbra police station, he said.During his interrogation, the accused told the police that one more person was involved in the thefts, following which the police arrested the latter as well, he said.After stealing the phones, the accused used to sell the devices to a mobile dealer.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:10 IST
Maha: Gang of mobile phone thieves busted, five held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested five persons in connection with the theft of high-end mobile phones in Mumbra and the adjoining areas of Thane district, and recovered from them 91 such gadgets and cough syrup collectively worth Rs 9.15 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The arrests were made between May 11 and 16, he said.

''Acting on a tip-off that a resident of Mumbra had stocked several stolen mobiles and cough syrup, the police conducted a raid and seized the goods from his house on May 11. A total of 62 mobile phones and 502 bottles of cough syrup were recovered from him,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Ganesh Gawade said in a press conference.

An offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered against the accused at the Mumbra police station, he said.

''During his interrogation, the accused told the police that one more person was involved in the thefts, following which the police arrested the latter as well,'' he said.

After stealing the phones, the accused used to sell the devices to a mobile dealer. He would in turn hand over the mobiles to two other dealers for cracking the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. The police arrested all three of them and recovered the remaining stock of phones from them, the official said. The prime accused in the case is a history-sheeter with offences registered against him in the past - two in Mumbra and one each in Kurla and Thane, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023