Middle-aged man gets 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault of four-year-old child

ERODE May 18 A 51-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Erode on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl child.Veerasamy of Gatepudur near Modakurichi, a widower daily-wage worker, while walking near his house on December 30, 2021 saw a four-year-old girl child, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her, the case file said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:15 IST
ERODE May 18: A 51-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment by the Mahila Court in Erode on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl child.

Veerasamy of Gatepudur near Modakurichi, a widower daily-wage worker, while walking near his house on December 30, 2021 saw a four-year-old girl child, took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her, the case file said. When the child raised a cry, the man left her and ran away.

The child informed her parents, who took her to a hospital where she underwent treatment. Two days later, on January 1, 2022, the parents filed a complaint against Veerasamy with the All Women Police Station in Erode, who after investigation arrested the man and registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) against him.

On Wednesday evening, Erode Mahila Court Judge R Malathi sentenced the convict Veerasamy to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

