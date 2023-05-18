Left Menu

Mann calls for development of area around Ranjit Sagar Dam as tourist destination

PTI | Pathankot | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:59 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that his government will make concerted efforts to develop the area around Ranjit Sagar dam, especially in Dhar Kalan block, as an ideal tourist destination.

The CM, who visited the area on Thursday, said there is a huge potential for developing it as a tourist destination.

He lamented that the area missed out on its potential and was a victim of neglect by the previous state governments.

The CM said that the area has the potential to attract tourists with its immense natural beauty as he asked officials to prepare a detailed blueprint for the development of the entire region.

He said it was necessary to spark economic activity in the region to transform the lives of people there.

The state government has already cleared water adventure tourism policy for the promotion of water sports which can also be implemented in the region, he said.

