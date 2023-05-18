J-K: NSG & Marine commandos carry out area domination, sanitisation exercises ahead of G20 event
The elite National Security Guard commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the G20 summit next week, officials said. The security personnel searched various houseboats and went around the water body in shikaras.The officials said the exercise was part of the security drill ahead of the G-20 event.
The elite National Security Guard commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the G20 summit next week, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel accompanied a posse of NSG personnel during the exercise, they added. The security personnel checked hotels at Lal Chowk, spoke to their owners and took some information from them, they said. Officials said similar exercises will be carried out in the run up to the main G20 event from May 22-24.
Meanwhile, the Marine Commandos or MARCOS carried out the sanitisation exercise in the famous Dal Lake near the SKICC here – the venue of the G20 meet. The security personnel searched various houseboats and went around the water body in 'shikaras'.
