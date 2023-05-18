Left Menu

J-K: NSG & Marine commandos carry out area domination, sanitisation exercises ahead of G20 event

The elite National Security Guard commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the G20 summit next week, officials said. The security personnel searched various houseboats and went around the water body in shikaras.The officials said the exercise was part of the security drill ahead of the G-20 event.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:17 IST
J-K: NSG & Marine commandos carry out area domination, sanitisation exercises ahead of G20 event
  • Country:
  • India

The elite National Security Guard commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the G20 summit next week, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel accompanied a posse of NSG personnel during the exercise, they added. The security personnel checked hotels at Lal Chowk, spoke to their owners and took some information from them, they said. Officials said similar exercises will be carried out in the run up to the main G20 event from May 22-24.

Meanwhile, the Marine Commandos or MARCOS carried out the sanitisation exercise in the famous Dal Lake near the SKICC here – the venue of the G20 meet. The security personnel searched various houseboats and went around the water body in 'shikaras'.

The officials said the exercise was part of the security drill ahead of the G-20 event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023