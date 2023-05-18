Mumbai police recruitment: Five held for malpractice using bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets

Five persons were arrested for allegedly using bluetooth devices and electronic gadgets in the written exam of the Mumbai police's constable recruitment process, an official said on Thursday.

The written test was held in 213 centres across Mumbai on May 7 and 78,522 of the 83,847 eligible candidates had appeared for it, the official added.

''During the examination, there were complaints of malpractice through the use of high-tech bluetooth devices attached to a small electronic gadget, after which cases were registered in Bhandup, Kasturba Marg, Goregaon and Meghwadi police stations in Mumbai,'' he said.

''Two candidates were held initially and some small gadgets were recovered. One candidate from Jalna was held at a centre in Bhandup. A probe led to the arrest of three more persons. More persons may be involved in the crime and efforts were on to nab them,'' he said.

On Monday, Rahul Kavthekar, president of competitive exams coordination committee, had submitted an official complaint to Mumbai police in connection with these incidents of malpractice, the official added.

