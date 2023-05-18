Left Menu

Mumbai police recruitment: Five held for malpractice using bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:59 IST
Mumbai police recruitment: Five held for malpractice using bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were arrested for allegedly using bluetooth devices and electronic gadgets in the written exam of the Mumbai police's constable recruitment process, an official said on Thursday.

The written test was held in 213 centres across Mumbai on May 7 and 78,522 of the 83,847 eligible candidates had appeared for it, the official added.

''During the examination, there were complaints of malpractice through the use of high-tech bluetooth devices attached to a small electronic gadget, after which cases were registered in Bhandup, Kasturba Marg, Goregaon and Meghwadi police stations in Mumbai,'' he said.

''Two candidates were held initially and some small gadgets were recovered. One candidate from Jalna was held at a centre in Bhandup. A probe led to the arrest of three more persons. More persons may be involved in the crime and efforts were on to nab them,'' he said.

On Monday, Rahul Kavthekar, president of competitive exams coordination committee, had submitted an official complaint to Mumbai police in connection with these incidents of malpractice, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023