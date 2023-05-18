Left Menu

Ukraine deputy defence minister says Russia on offensive in Bakhmut

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post that Kyiv's forces had repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Thursday. "The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," she said. "Today the enemy attacked Bakhmut for the entire day.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 23:16 IST
Ukraine deputy defence minister says Russia on offensive in Bakhmut

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post that Kyiv's forces had repelled day-long attacks by Russia in the embattled city of Bakhmut on Thursday.

"The enemy gathered most of its reserves to Bakhmut and significantly strengthened the group," she said. "Today the enemy attacked Bakhmut for the entire day. All attacks were repelled."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothers in Poland

Survey reveals war’s ‘immense’ mental health toll on Ukrainian refugee mothe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023