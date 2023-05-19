Left Menu

Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs set to step down -source

"We have a succession plan that we have had in place for quite some time and our plan is on track," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:32 IST
Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs set to step down -source

Lazard Ltd chief executive officer Ken Jacobs is expected to step down from his role and be replaced by Peter Orszag, who currently runs the investment bank's advisory unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Lazard lead director Richard Parsons declined to provide details of the succession plan in a statement to Reuters. "We have a succession plan that we have had in place for quite some time and our plan is on track," he said. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the succession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023