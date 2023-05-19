Air raid alerts throughout Ukraine except western regions
Air raid alerts were declared throughout Ukraine except in the country's far western regions early on Friday.
The country's military warned of possible missile strikes in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. There were also warnings of drone attacks in Kyiv and in regions west of the capital.
