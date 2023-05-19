Left Menu

Air raid alerts throughout Ukraine except western regions

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 04:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 04:19 IST
Air raid alerts were declared throughout Ukraine except in the country's far western regions early on Friday.

The country's military warned of possible missile strikes in the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. There were also warnings of drone attacks in Kyiv and in regions west of the capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

