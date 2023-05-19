Left Menu

Ukraine Supreme Court chief in pre-trial detention until July 17

The former head of Ukraine's Supreme Court, already dismissed after being detained in a $2.7 million bribery investigation, has been placed in pre-trial detention until July 14, the office of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor (SAP) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 04:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 04:50 IST
Ukraine Supreme Court chief in pre-trial detention until July 17

The former head of Ukraine's Supreme Court, already dismissed after being detained in a $2.7 million bribery investigation, has been placed in pre-trial detention until July 14, the office of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor (SAP) said on Thursday. Kyiv has redoubled efforts to clamp down on corruption despite Russia's invasion, and doing so is vital to meet the conditions for joining the European Union.

Without naming him, the office of the SAP said on its Telegram channel the former chairman of the Supreme Court had the option of paying 107 million hryvnias ($2.9 million) in bail. The court was led until this week by Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev. The Higher Anti-Corruption Court ruled the suspect should be taken into custody in the courtroom and imposed the "preventive measure" of pre-trial detention until July 14 with the option of the bail, the office of the SAP said.

If the suspect paid the bail, he would be subject to various conditions, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023