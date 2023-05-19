Left Menu

UP court orders case against Amethi ex-SP, two police officers for 'irregularities' in murder probe

The order is related to a probe into the murder of four members of a family in the Gungwach area of Amethi district in March 2022, the governments counsel Ravi Shukla said.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 19-05-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 09:31 IST
A local court has ordered a case to be filed against the then Superintendent of Police (Amethi) and two investigating officers on charges of irregularities in the investigation of a quadruple murder case in Amethi last year. The order is related to a probe into the murder of four members of a family in the Gungwach area of Amethi district in March 2022, the government's counsel Ravi Shukla said. The police had registered a murder case against Ram Dulare Yadav, his sons Akhilesh Yadav, Brijesh Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, current village head Asha Tiwari, her husband Ram Shankar Tiwari and their son Nitin Tiwari at Amethi police station.

During the investigation, the police allegedly removed one by one the names of the accused from the case, Shukla said. When this matter came to light, District Judge Jai Prakash Pandey on Thursday ordered to register a case against Dinesh Singh, the then Superintendent of Police (Amethi), Inspector (Kotwali Amethi) Umakant Shukla and Crime Branch Inspector Parshuram Ojha and sought a detailed probe, he said.

The court has also ordered a copy of the order to be sent to the Principal Secretary (Home), the Inspector General of Police (Lucknow) and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ayodhya), Shukla added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

