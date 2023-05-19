G7 leaders says Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024 as they renewed their commitment to provide financial and military support in its fight against Russia.
"Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law," they said in a statement at the G7 summit, which kicked off in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday.
