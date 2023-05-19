Left Menu

Maha: Four booked for cheating Thane firm with faulty products

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-05-2023 16:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 16:09 IST
An offence has been registered against four directors of a Hyderabad-based company for allegedly supplying defective products to a firm in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, an official said.

According to the police, the company in Thane had placed orders for 1912 batteries (LFP) worth Rs 6.3 crore with the accused persons' firm between January 2021 and February 2022 and had received the products.

The complainant company however claimed that the batteries were defective and the accused did not respond to their complaints, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

