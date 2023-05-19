Woman repeatedly gang-raped by four youths in UP's Baghpat

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped several times by four youths of her village here, police said on Friday.

The survivor, who was seeking a government job, was promised help by the accused, they added.

The woman, a divorcee, in her complaint said ten days after she was assured of the job on February 14, the four men -- Saurabh, Kamal, Shubham, and Sagar -- came to her house and made her drink, a drug-laced cold beverage, police said.

The accused then allegedly gang-raped the woman once she fell unconscious and filmed the entire incident, police said. The men later threatened to leak a video of her they made if she told anyone about the incident, the complaint said.

Taking advantage of her situation, they raped the woman on several occasions and assaulted her whenever she resisted, it added.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police lodged a case on Thursday against the accused, who are likely aged between 20 and 26 years, they said.

