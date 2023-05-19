Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 2 crore from Delhi trader

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a builder in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday.

Bhupender, 41, recently underwent a bypass surgery and was in debt for the last three years. He needed money to pay his medical bills. Hence, he targeted the builder, they said.

The builder filed a police complaint on May 10, alleging that he received a death threat on his phone and according to the text message, he had to pay Rs 2 crore by 4 pm. Around 5.05 pm, he received another message stating that since he did not respond to the first message, he would be responsible for the consequences, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that during investigation, the mobile number from which the text message was sent to the victim was found to be switched off.

With the help of technical analysis, the accused was traced to the Mehrauli area and he was arrested in the case, she said.

The SIM card and the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime have been recovered, the officer said.

