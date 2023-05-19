Left Menu

Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 2 crore from Delhi trader

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a builder in south Delhis Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday.Bhupender, 41, recently underwent a bypass surgery and was in debt for the last three years. He needed money to pay his medical bills.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:05 IST
Man arrested for trying to extort Rs 2 crore from Delhi trader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a builder in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday.

Bhupender, 41, recently underwent a bypass surgery and was in debt for the last three years. He needed money to pay his medical bills. Hence, he targeted the builder, they said.

The builder filed a police complaint on May 10, alleging that he received a death threat on his phone and according to the text message, he had to pay Rs 2 crore by 4 pm. Around 5.05 pm, he received another message stating that since he did not respond to the first message, he would be responsible for the consequences, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that during investigation, the mobile number from which the text message was sent to the victim was found to be switched off.

With the help of technical analysis, the accused was traced to the Mehrauli area and he was arrested in the case, she said.

The SIM card and the mobile phone used in the commission of the crime have been recovered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023