China says it is willing to communicate with Poland on political settlement of Ukraine crisis

China attaches importance to Poland's key role in regional affairs, and is willing to continue to communicate with Warsaw on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, said on Friday.

China will support the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, Li said at a meeting with Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Wojciech Gerwel in Warsaw, according to a foreign ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)