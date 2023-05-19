Migrant encounters down 70% since Title 42 was lifted - US official

Migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped 70% since border restrictions under a COVID-era policy called Title 42 expired last week, Homeland Security official Blas Nunez-Neto said on Friday.

More than 11,000 people have been repatriated this week, he added.

