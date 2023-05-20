Left Menu

U.S. judge orders accused military leak suspect to remain in custody while awaiting trial

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 01:11 IST
A U.S. judge on Friday ordered the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets to remain in federal custody as he awaits trial on charges he violated the Espionage Act.

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy made the decision after lawyers for Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, had sought for him to be released to house arrest pending trial. Teixeira, arrested on April 13, is the primary suspect in the disclosure of U.S. documents related to the Ukraine war and numerous other topics - an embarrassing leak that has caused U.S. government soul-searching about its failure to protect vital national security secrets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

