White House says G7 will align on shared 'de-risk, not decouple' approach to China

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:20 IST
The Group of Seven rich nations will issue a statement on a shared approach on China, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said early Saturday, adding that G7 members were looking to "de-risk, not decouple" from China. Sullivan said the G7 leaders planned to outline steps to protect sensitive technology, including outbound investment measures, in their joint statement or communique.

"The communique will note that each country has its own independent relationship and approach, but we are united and aligned around a set of common elements," Sullivan said, referring to G7 plans to cooperate with China while addressing significant concern in a range of areas.

