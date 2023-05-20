UN rights experts ‘deeply alarmed’ at continuing executions of Iran protesters
UN News | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian it convicted over attack that killed 25 people
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian over attack that killed 25 people - state media
Sweden summons Iranian ambassador over execution of Habib Chaab
Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian convicted over attack that killed 25 people