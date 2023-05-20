Taiwan president vows to keep status quo of peace and stability

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen vowed on Saturday to maintain the status quo of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait amid high tensions with China, which has stepped up military pressure on the democratically governed island.

Taiwan will not provoke and will not bow to the pressure, Tsai said in a speech marking the seventh anniversary of her governance in the presidential office in Taipei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)