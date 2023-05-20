Abhishek to appear before CBI on Saturday morning in school jobs case

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to appear before the CBI at its Kolkata office on Saturday morning, as part of the agency's probe into the school jobs scam.

Banerjee who was on the campaign trail in Bankura had Friday said he was rushing back to Kolkata to answer the summons sent by the central investigative agency.

''You are hereby directed to appear before me on Saturday, at 11 am ...'' the letter sent by a deputy superintendent of the CBI to Banerjee's Harish Mukherjee road address said.

In a tweet acknowledging he has recieved the summons, Banerjee had said,''unfazed by these events, I shall strive to serve the people ... bring it on.'' Later on Friday, the TMC leader and nephew of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, had in an impromptu speech delivered from atop his vehicle had also dared the central agency to arrest him if it has any proof of corruption or misconduct against him ''I dare the CBI to arrest me if they have any proof of corruption against me. They have been probing many cases in Bengal for the last several years. They should arrest me if they have any proof against me,'' Abhishek said at a rally in Bankura.

On Thursday, Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam. The TMC leader's had name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam. Ghosh alleged that he was being pressured by central investigating agencies to name Abhishek Banerjee in the school scam case.

An attempt on Friday to get a division bench and after that the chief justice of Calcutta High Court to hear his revision plea did not yield results.

The matter may now be taken up before a vacation bench of the High Court which will sit from Monday onwards.

